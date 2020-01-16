Incendiary balloon launched from Gaza explodes in southern Israel

The charge exploded in an open area in a Negev field with police sappers on the scene. No one was injured.

An explosive device attached to balloons and launched from the Gaza Strip exploded in an open area on Thursday afternoon in the Sdot Negev Regional Council. There were no casualties.

Israeli police sappers arrived at the scene just as the device exploded.

The Eshkol Regional Council called on residents to stay away from suspicious objects. "In any incident of identification of a suspicious object, don't touch it, move away from the area and report to the Military Security Coordinator of the settlement or the telephone hotline 08-9966333."

On Wednesday afternoon, Gaza terrorists launched four rockets at Israeli territory. In response, IDF fighter jets attacked several Hamas terror targets in the northern Gaza Strip, including a site for weapons production and a military compound.