Bennett stresses 'true unity' was achieved, not political bloc

Despite Otzma maneuver, Bennett says 'I'm proud to lead a movement that connects the entire ideological Right and all of religious Zionism.'

New Right Chairman and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett announced that the Right-leaning bloc formed last night will remain united after the elections and is not a mere political bloc.

Bennett wrote: "We united. Not a political bloc, but a united faction before and after the election. I'm proud to lead a movement that connects the entire ideological Right and all of religious Zionism: Religious, secular, traditional, haredi, liberal - we're all for the integrity of the Land of Israel, the People of Israel, and the tradition of Israel, and human freedom. The best team in Israel. To victory."

The Yamina list that ran together during the last election re-formed before the deadline to submit the lists for the upcoming elections in March.

The Otzma Yehudit party, led by attorney Itamar Ben Gvir, was excluded from the joint list when Defense Minister Naftali Bennett refused outright to run in the same list as Ben Gvir.

The decision was made following a last-minute meeting between New Right leader Naftali Bennett, Jewish Home leader Rabbi Rafi Peretz, and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Minister Bennett will lead the list and Minister Peretz will be placed second. Ayelet Shaked will be third, followed by Minister Betzalel Smotrich. In fifth place will be Matan Kahane followed by Ophir Sofer. The seventh and eighth places will be given to the Jewish Home and ninth place to the New Right.