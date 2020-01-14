Left-wing union in danger?

MK Frej, Meretz's Arab representative takes aim at joint list, says agreement with Labor did not receive proper approval.

Former MK Esawi Frej (Meretz) on Tuesday appealed to his party's court against the recent union between Labor-Gesher and Meretz, claiming that the agreement is not in keeping with the party's charter.

Frej, who was pushed to the eleventh place on the joint list, claimed that the agreement between Labor and Meretz did not receive the approval of the Meretz institutions. He also demanded that the agreement be brought for a vote by the party's committee.

On Monday, Frej slammed Meretz Chairman Nitzan Horowitz for pushing himself - the party's Arab representative - to an unrealistic spot on the list.

The new list, which will be represented by the word "emet" (literally "truth" - ed.) on ballots, will be led by, in order, Labor leader MK Amir Peretz, Gesher leader MK Orly Levi-Abekasis, and Meretz leader MK Nitzan Horowitz. Following the trio will be a Meretz MK and two Labor MKs.

MK Stav Shaffir, leader of the Green Party, will not run with the joint list.