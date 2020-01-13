Meretz's MK Esawi Frej slams joint list agreement, says he got pushed to 11th spot

MK Esawi Frej (Meretz) on Monday morning expressed his dissatisfaction with the agreement under which the Labor-Gesher and Meretz parties joined together into a single list.

According to him, the creation of a joint list pushed him, an Arab, into the eleventh spot.

"An Arab representative can only be in the eleventh spot on the unified list? It's throwing the entire Jewish-Arab partnership into the trash," he told Reshet Bet in an interview. "The easiest thing is to sacrifice the Arab citizen on the altar."

Frej also said he does not approve of the inclusion of MK Yair Golan (Democratic Union) in the top ten seats. "I'm not willing to accept Yair Golan in the union. Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) included him only because he's afraid. He thinks he needs armor."

Meanwhile, the Labor-Gesher party praised the union.

MK Merav Michaeli (Labor-Gesher) said: "We promised to do everything necessary to replace [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu's dangerous right-wing government, and that's what we're doing."

"A joint run by the Zionist left, Labor-Gesher and Meretz, will save the State of Israel and protect it as the Zionist and democratic state of the Jewish nation. Now, looking forward, we will run together with all our strength towards victory."

MK Itzik Shmuli (Labor-Gesher) said: "This is a unity of change and hope. I congratulate the leaders of both parties for showing great responsibility and reaching this important and dramatic decision tonight. This was not a simple decision but it was smart and the reality required it, and I am happy that my initiative was answered and accepted in its entirety."

"This process completely negates the danger involved in losing 150,000 votes who want a change and handing the government to Netanyahu for a terrifying term. Therefore, running separate would have been a dangerous and extraneous gamble at the expense of the elections and at the expense of our chance of winning the elections, and it is good we prevented it. We have an excellent list and a clear identity, and from here we are marching forwards together towards the important task of making a revolution in the State."