MK Shaffir: Left-wing union should bring change and hope, not compromise

MK Stav Shaffir slams agreement between Labor-Gesher and Meretz, says it looks 'like a list of jobs' and will push public father away.

MK Stav Shaffir (Green Party) on Monday morning blasted the Labor-Gesher and Meretz parties for leaving her off the joint list.

"It's been a tough morning," she said. "In recent years, I worked from morning to night to bring about a large union on the left. But the large union is supposed to be a union of change and of hope, a union based on shared values and on a willingness to fight for them, which breaks out of the old frameworks in order to put our camp back on the map."

"We cannot allow this union to become a compromise. A compromise on the fight for social justice and environmental justice, a compromise on the battle against corruption, a compromise on the battle for citizens' rights, for a Jewish-Arab partnership. These are the values which we committed ourselves to fighting for when we created the Democratic Union, that I and my friends in the Green Party are working for day and night.

"A union which looks like a list of jobs only pushes the public father from politics, at a time when the most important task for us in the camp that believes in Israel is to rebuild its faith anew, to offer a new vision, to offer an exciting path."

Thanking the "thousands who have been flooding me in the past few hours with responses of embraces and support, even if some of them are mixed with sadness," Shaffir said: "Don't be sad. We are continuing with all our strength. In the coming days I will meet our supporters, Green Party activists, in order to decide where to go from here."

"I promise to do what I did from the moment I joined politics: Everything possible to bring back the public's faith in our camp, to bring back the faith in politics of values and action, everything in order that our values, which we are fighting for, will have a place in the Knesset."

Earlier this month, Shaffir suggested keeping the joint Democratic Union list as it had been prior to the September 2019 elections, before she agreed to lead the Green Party.

Previously, it had been reported that Shaffir's Green Party would run alone in the upcoming elections.