Labor and Meretz agree on joint run

Labor-Gesher and Meretz to run under one ballot in March election. Peretz will lead the list, followed by Orly Levy and Nitzan Horowitz.

Following a meeting at the home of Labor Party chairman Amir Peretz in Sderot, Labor-Gesher chairman Amir Peretz and Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz agreed on Monday morning on a joint run in the upcoming Knesset elections.

The list will run under one ballot. Peretz will be placed in the first spot on the slate, followed by Gesher chairwoman Orly Levy-Abekasis. Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz will be placed in the third spot.

A Knesset member from Meretz will be placed in the fourth spot on the list, and Labor members will be placed in the fifth and sixth spots.

Green Party chairwoman MK Stav Shaffir will not be a part of the alliance at this point.

The list will be presented at a press conference scheduled for Monday afternoon at 5:00 p.m.

Horowitz commented in his Twitter account on the agreement that was signed with the Labor party on a joint run in the upcoming elections.

"A partnership of change and hope," he wrote.

Levy-Abekasis, who is the daughter of former Likud minister David Levy, gave a green light on Sunday to an alliance between the Labor-Gesher and Meretz parties, despite the differences between her views and those of Meretz on political and security issues.

"We are giving the opportunity to hold discussions so that we are responsible and will not be blamed if one party or another fails to pass the electoral threshold, even though I believe both parties would have passed the threshold if they ran separately," she clarified.