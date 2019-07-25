Meretz and Israel Democratic unite

Nitzan Horowitz and Ehud Barak announce joint list to be called the Democratic Camp. Stav Shafir joining as well.

Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz, Israel Democratic chairman Ehud Barak and Labor MK Stav Shafir announced Thursday morning that they have decided to run for the Knesset as part of a joint list called the Democratic Camp.

Nitzan Horowitz will be at placed the top of the list, Stav Shafir who is leaving the Labor Party will be placed in the second spot on the list, while Ehud Barak will be place 10th on the list.

The list is expected to be as follows:

1. Nitzan Horowitz

2. Stav Shafir

3. Yair Golan

4. Tamar Zandberg

5. Ilan Gilon

6. Esawi Frej

7. Member of Israel Democratic

8. MK from Labor

9. Member of Israel Democratic

10. Ehud Barak

According to the agreement, the parties agreed not to join a right-wing government, to defend the democratic character of the state, with an emphasis on the Supreme Court, to abolish the Nationality Law and to promote peace and a political settlement with the Palestinian Arabs.

The three leaders will give a joint statement at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Former Meretz chairwoman MK Tamar Zandberg praised the move.

Zandberg wrote on Twitter that the alliance is a "dramatic move to strengthen the left: to expand the ranks we deserve and to strengthen the positions of justice and equality as an alternative to the messianic and corrupt right. Congratulations to Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz, Ehud Barak, Stav Shafir and all those involved.”