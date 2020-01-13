Will Labor-Gesher union bring about unity between the Religious Zionist parties?

Senior Likud official says it's 'time for the right to unite' to prevent loss of Knesset seats,

A senior Likud official on Monday urged the smaller right-wing parties to follow the lead of the left's Labor-Gesher and Meretz parties and sign an agreement for a joint run.

"This is the time for the right to unite," he said. "[Defense Minister] Naftali Bennett (New Right) must put his ego aside and unite all of the right-wing parties in order to avoid the loss of Knesset seats for a third time. We believe that responsibility should be stronger than personal considerations."

Another right-wing source told Maariv that "the union on the left certainly influences the right, and advances negotiations for a joint list."

Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir said, "While the left-wing parties are joining with each other in order to maximize the votes and bring about a victory, with us on the right the games and arguments continue. We call on all the ideological right-wing parties to gather together to agree on a joint run including all of the right-wing parties. Enough time has been wasted, now is the time to immediately reach an agreement."

Earlier, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (National Union) called for the formation of a joint right-wing list of all the smaller right-wing parties, ostensibly including Otzma Yehudit, the Jewish Home, National Union, and the New Right.