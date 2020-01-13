Will Labor-Gesher union bring about unity between the Religious Zionist parties?

Senior Likud official says it's 'time for the right to unite' to prevent loss of Knesset seats,

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Itamar Ben Gvir, Rafi Peretz, Bezalel Smotrich, Ayelet Shaked, and Naftali Bennett
A senior Likud official on Monday urged the smaller right-wing parties to follow the lead of the left's Labor-Gesher and Meretz parties and sign an agreement for a joint run.

"This is the time for the right to unite," he said. "[Defense Minister] Naftali Bennett (New Right) must put his ego aside and unite all of the right-wing parties in order to avoid the loss of Knesset seats for a third time. We believe that responsibility should be stronger than personal considerations."

Another right-wing source told Maariv that "the union on the left certainly influences the right, and advances negotiations for a joint list."

Otzma Yehudit Chairman Itamar Ben Gvir said, "While the left-wing parties are joining with each other in order to maximize the votes and bring about a victory, with us on the right the games and arguments continue. We call on all the ideological right-wing parties to gather together to agree on a joint run including all of the right-wing parties. Enough time has been wasted, now is the time to immediately reach an agreement."

Earlier, Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (National Union) called for the formation of a joint right-wing list of all the smaller right-wing parties, ostensibly including Otzma Yehudit, the Jewish Home, National Union, and the New Right.

