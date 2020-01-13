Transportation Minister Smotrich: 'Time for the entire right-wing to unite'

Transportation Minister makes last-minute plea for formation of single right-wing ticket unifying all parties to the right of the Likud.

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home-National Union) called for the formation of a joint right-wing list Monday, after the left-wing Labor and Meretz parties formed an alliance ahead of the 2020 Knesset election.

With just days left before the Wednesday night deadline for registering Knesset lists for the election, Smotrich urged the small right-wing parties to reform the Yamina list which brought together the Jewish Home, National Union, and New Right factions in the September election.

Otzma Yehudit, which is currently allied with the Jewish Home, did not run as part of the Yamina list in September.

“After the Left united – and even if they hadn’t – we must all unite,” Smotrich tweeted Monday morning. “From one end of the [Right] to the other.”

“This morning I’m continuing to push towards this goal, in every way and from every possible direction.”

“The Right won’t forgive anyone who prevents this unity and causes tens of thousands of votes to go to waste. That is the reason why we didn’t have a right-wing government formed after the first election” last April.

Earlier on Monday, the Labor and Meretz parties announced that they had formed a joint list for the 2020 election.

Peretz will be placed in the first spot on the slate, followed by Gesher chairwoman Orly Levy-Abekasis. Meretz chairman Nitzan Horowitz will be placed in the third spot.

A Knesset member from Meretz will be placed in the fourth spot on the list, and Labor members will be placed in the fifth and sixth spots.