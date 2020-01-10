Iranian commander downplays US sanctions

Commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards says new US sanctions are only "symbolic" and he is proud to be sanctioned.

A commander in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards dismissed the new US sanctions imposed on his country, saying they are only “symbolic”, Reuters reports.

“Imposing sanctions is symbolic for America and for me because this measure will have no economic impact and will not compensate for (Iran’s) missile barrage (on US targets) and will not bring respect for Washington,” tweeted Mohsen Rezaie, who is one of the individuals named in the new US sanctions.

“It is symbolic for me ... And I am proud to be sanctioned by America,” he added.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier announced the sanctions, which target eight senior Iranian officials as well as companies in the steel and other sectors.

The announcement on the sanctions comes three days after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq, in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu welcomed the new sanctions, saying he “congratulates President Trump on his decision to apply additional sanctions on the terror regime in Iran that oppresses the Iranian people and threatens world peace.”

