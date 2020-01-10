US sanctions Iran following attack on troops in Iraq

US sanctions eight Iranian officials involved in ballistic missile attack on US troops in Iraq this week.

The United States announced on Friday it is imposing additional sanctions on Iran following its attack on US troops in Iraq this week.

“We are announcing additional sanctions against the Iranian regime,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at a news conference in the White House with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Pompeo and Mnuchin said the new sanctions will target eight senior Iranian officials as well as companies in the steel and other sectors.

“They’ve carried out terrorist plots and destabilizing campaigns across the Middle East and around the world,” Pompeo said.

“The goal of our campaign is to deny the regime the resources to conduct destructive foreign policy. We want Iran to simply behave like a normal nation,” he added.

Iran on Tuesday night launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq, in retaliation for the US drone strike that killed Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week.

Friday’s sanctions are aimed at eight individuals allegedly involved in Tuesday night’s ballistic missile strike, including general Gholamreza Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Basij militias.

Some 17 individual steel manufacturers are were added to the Treasury blacklist.

"As a result of these actions, we will cut off billions of dollars of support to the Iranian regime," Mnuchin said.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu welcomed the new sanctions, saying he “congratulates President Trump on his decision to apply additional sanctions on the terror regime in Iran that oppresses the Iranian people and threatens world peace.”

