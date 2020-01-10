Report: Israel attacked weapons truck on Iraq-Syria border

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen television network, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist organization, reported on Thursday night that Israeli planes attacked a weapons truck on the Iraq-Syria border.

Sources quoted by the channel reported that a loud explosion was heard in the al-Qa'im area of ​​the border, minutes after "hostile aircraft" circled the area of Al Bukamal in ​​eastern Syria.

Iraqi tribal officials told the Lebanese channel that the attack targeted trucks and people. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the attack was aimed at weapons and vehicles belonging to the pro-Iranian militias in the Al Bukamal area.

It is not clear at this time whether there were any casualties. There has been no official comment on the incident by the militias, by Iraq or by Syria.

Two weeks ago, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said five people were killed in a missile strike on Iranian-backed militias in Al Bukamal.

Three days earlier, at least three fighters were killed in an air strike near the Syrian capital of Damascus which was attributed to Israel.

The area near Al Bukamal has been attacked several times in recent months. Most of the attacks have been attributed to Israel, which does not comment on the reports.