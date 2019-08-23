US officials: Israel carried out several air strikes in Iraq

Officials tell New York Times that Israel carried out several air strikes on munitions storehouses for Iranian-backed groups in Iraq.

Two senior American officials told The New York Times on Thursday that Israel had carried out several air strikes in recent days on munitions storehouses for Iranian-backed groups in Iraq.

A senior Middle Eastern intelligence official told the newspaper that Israel had bombed a base north of Baghdad on July 19.

The attack on July 19 struck a base that the Middle Eastern intelligence official said was being used by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards to transfer weapons to Syria.

The Israeli strike, which was launched from within Iraq, the official told The New York Times, destroyed a cargo of guided missiles with a range of 125 miles.

There have been four attacks on weapons depots in Iraq the last three months. Three of those depots belong to the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces.

The most recent attack took place this week and targeted an Iranian weapons depot in Baghdad.

On Thursday, ImageSat International (ISI) released satellite photos showing the weapons depot before and after the air strike.

ISI assessed that the attack aimed to destroy the Iranian land bridge from Tehran to Syria and Hezbollah, as well as to prevent the Iranian capability of conducting attacks from Iraq against the surrounding countries.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told the Russian language Channel 9 that “Iran is trying to establish bases against us in Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen. We are acting in many sectors against a country that aims to destroy us.”