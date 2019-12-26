Report: 5 killed in attack on Iranian-backed militia in Syria

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reports five dead in missile strike near the town of Al Bukamal along the Syria-Iraq border.

Five people were killed on Wednesday in a missile strike on Iranian-backed militias in Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based organization, which has a network of activists on the ground in Syria, said a missile of “an unknown origin” was fired at a military site, believed to belong to an Iranian proxy, along the Syria-Iraq border near the town of Al Bukamal.

The organization further said that a nearby military site under the control of the Hezbollah terrorist organization was targeted as well.

Earlier, the Observatory reported a “few explosions" near the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, also close to the border with Iraq.

The area near Al Bukamal has been attacked several times in recent months. Most of the attacks have been attributed to Israel, which does not comment on the reports.

On Sunday night, at least three fighters were killed in an air strike near the Syrian capital of Damascus which was also attributed to Israel.

One of the top advisers to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Monday warned Israel that his country will respond to Israeli attacks in Syria and that the response will surprise the Jewish state.