Netanyahu and Trump discuss 'critical bilateral and regional issues'

White House says Trump and Netanyahu spoke and discussed critical issues, a day after Iran attacked US targets in Iraq.

US President Donald Trump spoke on Wednesday with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, the White House said in a statement.

Little details were provided about the conversation, with the statement only saying, “The two leaders discussed critical bilateral and regional issues.”

The conversation follows recent regional tension with Iran and took place one day after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq in an attack said to be retaliation for the US elimination of top general Qassem Soleimani.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump delivered an address to the nation following the Iranian missile attacks.

“All of our soldiers are safe,” he said, noting that there were no American casualties in the attacks.

Netanyahu, speaking at the Kohelet Forum Conference in Jerusalem, warned that Israel would strike a "resounding blow" if attacked by Iran.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) warned Tuesday night that it would strike not only the US, but America’s allies – including Israel – if the US retaliates for the missile attack in Iraq.