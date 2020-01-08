Netanyahu warns of 'resounding blow' if Iran attacks Israel

Prime Minister warns Israel will strike a "resounding blow" against Iran if the Islamic republic attacks Israel.

Speaking at the Kohelet Forum Conference in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that Israel would strike a "resounding blow" if attacked by arch foe Iran, as regional tensions soar after the US killing of a top Iranian general.

"Anyone who attacks us will receive a resounding blow," the premier told the Kohelet Policy Forum conference in Jerusalem Wednesday, after Iran launched a salvo retaliatory missile strikes on bases used by US troops deployed to Iraq.

Netanyahu has described the target of last week's US drone strike – Major General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards foreign operations arm -- as a "terrorist-in-chief".

"Qassem Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of countless innocent people, he destabilised many countries for decades, he sowed fear and misery and anguish and he was planning much worse," Netanyahu said.

"He was the architect and driver of Iran's campaign of terror throughout the Middle East and the world."

The Israeli premier praised US President Donald Trump for "acting swiftly, boldly, and resolutely" in killing Soleimani in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) warned Tuesday night that it would strike not only the US, but America’s allies – including Israel – if the US retaliates against the Islamic republic following Iran’s ballistic missile attacks on Iraqi bases used by American forces.

“We warn the Great Satan, the bloodthirsty and arrogant regime of the US, that any new wicked act or more moves and aggressions (against Iran) will bring about more painful and crushing responses,” the IRGC said in a statement quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

“We are warning all US allies who gave their bases to its terrorist army that any territory that in any way becomes the starting point of hostile and aggressive acts against the Islamic Republic of Iran will be targeted,” the statement added.

“We in no way consider the Zionist regime (of Israel) to be separated from the criminal US regime in these crimes,” it said.

Despite the threat, however, sources in Israel’s security establishment estimated Wednesday that Iran’s response to the latest escalation would be measured, and that Iran would most likely not target Israel.

Iran launched a dozen ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases which house some of the roughly 5,000 American troops deployed to Iraq.

There are no reports of American casualties in the attacks.