Man found dead in car carried away by flash flood

Flash floods claim another victim, after man found dead in car which had been carried away by flood waters.

An team of MDA emergency first responders found the remains of a man Monday morning in a car which had been carried off by a recent flash flood near Givat Nili, east of Zichron Yaakov.

The man found inside the car had no vital signs, and was declared dead.

Authorities have identified the remains as being those of 47-year-old Ali Agbariah, a resident of the Israeli-Arab town of Ar’ara, who was reported missing Sunday afternoon by his son when their car was carried off by a flash flood near the Shfeya Youth Village, outside of Zichron Yaakov.

The two had tried to jump out of the car to the other side of a flood stream just as the vehicle was being carried off by the flood waters. While the 27-year-old son was able to jump out and over to the other side, the father was carried off with the car.

On Sunday, Eran Herstadt, 72, was killed in a flash flood in the Israeli coastal town of Binyamina.

Herstadt been driving when the road he was driving on suddenly flooded, leaving him trapped.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, only to find his remains in the vehicle.

Emergency first responders pulled Hernstadt's remains from the car, but were forced to declare him dead.