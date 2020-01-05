Searches underway after man carried off by flash flood near Zichron Yaakov

Emergency teams dispatched to Shfeya Youth Village near Zichron Yaakov, after man reportedly carried off by flash flood.

Emergency search and rescue teams were dispatched to the Zichron Yaakov area Sunday afternoon, after a man was apparently carried off by a flash flood.

The man, who is in his 40s, is said to have been carried off by a flash flood near the Shfeya Youth Village, outside of Zichron Yaakov, south of Haifa.

A police helicopter is aiding in the searches.

According to initial reports, the missing man had been trying to cross the Nahal Goesh stream with his son. While the son successfully crossed the stream, jumping to the other side, the father failed to make the crossing and was carried off by the flood waters.