71-year-old killed, another missing as flash floods continue

Elderly man killed after being trapped in his car by flash flood in Binyamina, while searches continue for another man missing in flood.

An elderly man was killed Sunday evening in a flash flood in the Israeli coastal town of Binyamina.

The 71-year-old man had been driving when the road he was driving on suddenly flooded, leaving him trapped.

Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene, only to find the man’s remains in the vehicle.

Emergency first responders pulled the man’s remains from the car, but were forced to declare him dead.

Meanwhile, searches continue for a man in his late 40s who disappeared earlier Sunday, after he tried to cross a flooded stream in the Zichron Yaakov area south of Haifa.

The man was apparently carried off by a flash flood while trying to jump over the stream. The man’s 27-year-old son successfully made the jump, only to find that his father had not made it to the other side.

The flood carried the man off near the Shfeya Youth Village outside of Zichron Yaakov.

A police helicopter is aiding in the searches.