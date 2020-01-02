Hasidic man attacked in Brooklyn

Two women reportedly yelled anti-Semtic epithets at Hasidic man in Williamsburg and then attacked him when he called 911.

Two women attacked a Hasidic man in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, police said, according to WCBS 880 AM.

The 22-year-old man was attacked near Gerry Street and Broadway in Williamsburg around 1:00 p.m., the report said.

The women, ages 24 and 34, yelled anti-Semitic epithets at the man, and when he called 911, they attacked him with his own phone, according to police.

“They took him in, they threw him down to the ground and broke his phone and threw the phone to his head,” witness Moses Weiser told CBS2.

The women were arrested a short time later and are expected to be charged.

The attack is the latest in a series of anti-Semitic assaults in the city and is at least the 12th attack since December 23, according to CBS2.

Former Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who has been following the anti-Semitic attacks closely, tweeted what he said was a photo of the two suspects.

The latest attacks follow the stabbing attack at a Hanukkah party in Monsey, New York on Saturday night.

That attack followed a string of anti-Semitic assaults in New York, including last Friday morning, when three young Jewish women were attacked in Brooklyn.

The victims, aged 22-31, were attacked with anti-Semitic shouts and violence while walking in Crown Heights.

While the suspect was arrested and charged with harassment and committing a hate crime, she was reportedly later freed without bail and committed another assault before being arrested and freed on bail again.

In the wake of the spate of attacks, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city will beef up NYPD patrols of Jewish neighborhoods while introducing anti-bias-crime programs in public schools.