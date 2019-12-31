New York anti-Semitic attacker free without bail for 2nd time in 3 days

Tiffany Harris released again without bail despite committing assault the day after her previous release for assaulting 3 Jews.

A Brooklyn woman who attacked three Jews last Friday has been freed without bail for the second time in three days despite committing another assault on Sunday, the New York Post reported.

Tiffany Harris, a 30-year-old woman charged with punching and cursing three Jewish women in Crown Heights, was arrested on charges of menacing, harassment, and attempted assault. Though she admitted to both slapping and cursing her victims, and the current case is not the first time she has committed assault, she was released after a few hours without prosecutors even requesting bail.

Harris was freed without bail on Saturday. On Sunday, she allegedly assaulted another woman in Brooklyn,punching a 25-year-old woman in the face in front of her two young children.

It is unknown if Harris' latest victim is Jewish. Police are not treating the incident as a hate crime.

Harris was arrested again following the latest assault. However, she was released on Monday, again without bail.

Harris was one of three perpetrators of recent anti-Semitic attacks on Jews in New York who were released without bail as part of newly enacted "bail reform" laws.

Under the legislation, only assaults with result in physical injury would require bail. Judges have begun to apply the law even though it does not go into effect until tomorrow, January 1.

"You have to beat the hell out of somebody — or murder them — for there to be any consequences," the Post quoted Dov Hikind, a former state lawmaker and the founder of Americans Against Anti-Semitism, as saying. "Otherwise, you are set free."

"It's open season in New York — open season on innocent people. On Jews, on Muslims, on gay people. It applies to anybody. But it’s the Jewish people in particular who have been targeted."