Trump on war with Iran: I don't see that happening

US President says he doesn't believe a war with Iran is on the horizon.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night said he didn’t believe a war with Iran was on the horizon.

“I don’t think that would be a good idea for Iran...I like peace...I don’t see that happening,” he told reporters ahead of a New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Commenting on the violent riots at the US embassy in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital, the president said, “I think it’s been handled very well... we had some great warriors come in...this will not be a Benghazi...they got in there very quickly.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump tweeted that the US held the Islamic Republic “fully responsible” for the siege on its embassy in Iraq.

Hours later, he threatened Iran again on Twitter, writing, “Iran will be held fully responsible for lives lost, or damage incurred, at any of our facilities. They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat.”

In his comments on Tuesday night, he also referenced North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s threats against the US and again played down the possibility that Kim would fire a ballistic missile as a “gift” for the US.

Noting he gets along with Kim, the president added, “I think he’s a man of his word.”