US ambassador to Iraq evacuated as thousands of rioters breach embassy's outer gate

Thousands of rioters breach perimeter of US embassy in Baghdad, protesting recent US airstrikes against Iran-backed militia group.

The US Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, was evacuated from the American embassy in Baghdad Tuesday, along with his staff, after Iraqi rioters breached the embassy’s perimeter.

The riots broke out as thousands gathered outside of the US embassy to protest the recent US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iranian-backed militia which the US said was responsible for a rocket attack that killed an American civilian contractor and injured several US military service members.

At least 25 fighters were killed and 55 more injured in the US airstrikes over the weekend which hit five camps of the Shi’ite group Kata'ib Hezbollah, a close ally of Iran linked to the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

Iraq’s foreign ministry confirmed to Reuters that Ambassador Tueller and his staff had been evacuated from the embassy compound Tuesday.

Rioters hurled stones at the embassy’s main gate, as protesters chanted “No, No America!” and “No, no, Trump!”

The Iraqi government deployed special forces to the scene to prevent the rioters from breaking into the embassy building itself.

Senior Shi’ite militia leaders, including Qais al-Khazali, leader of the Asaid Ahl al-Haq militia, joined the protests, which featured flags of the Kata’ib Hezbollah group.