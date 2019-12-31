Trump: Iran is behind attack on US embassy in Baghdad

President Trump accuses Iran of orchestrating assault on US embassy in Iraq, as rioters set fire to compound.

An attack on the US embassy in Baghdad by thousands of Shi’ite rioters aligned with pro-Iran militias was orchestrated by Tehran, President Donald Trump claimed Tuesday, saying the US held the Islamic republic “fully responsible” for the siege.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many,” Trump tweeted. “We strongly responded, and always will.”

“Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

Iraqi militants laid siege to the US embassy in Baghdad Tuesday, setting fires and smashing security cameras before forcing their way into the compound.

The American Ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, was evacuated from the compound with his staff, Reuters reported.

Rioters managed to enter the embassy building, smashing the main door and setting fires inside the compound, The Associated Press reported.

The riots broke out after thousands gathered outside of the US embassy to protest the recent US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against an Iranian-backed militia which the US said was responsible for a rocket attack that killed an American civilian contractor and injured several US military service members.

At least 25 fighters were killed and 55 more injured in the US airstrikes over the weekend which hit five camps of the Shi’ite group Kata'ib Hezbollah, a close ally of Iran linked to the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.