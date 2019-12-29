Again: Demonstrators protest Tel Aviv Shabbat buses

More than 200 people protest outside the home of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai against the Shabbat bus routes.

הפגנה נוספת מול ביתו של רון חולדאי

More than 200 people arrived on Saturday night to protest outside the home of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai.

This was the fourth time that a protest was held outside Huldai’s home against the public transportation routes being run by the city on Shabbat.

The latest protest came after dozens of rabbis wrote a letter to members of city councils on Friday, urging them to do their best to stop the move and not be partners in promoting the Shabbat bus routes.

This week's rally also included Rabbi Zvi Kostiner, head of the yeshiva in Mitzpe Ramon, and Rabbi Yitzchak Paniri, head of the Oz and Emunah yeshiva in southern Tel Aviv.

Yaakov Ben Hamo, one of the organizers of the protest, said, "Despite the weather, despite Hanukkah, we came today, over 200 people, to tell Ron Huldai [to stop the desecration of the Sabbath]. We are here for the fourth time and will continue to come to remind him and we believe that he will come to his senses and stop this anti-democratic move that threatens to change the character of the state as a whole."

The project in question is an initiative that connects cities on Shabbat on several routes operating at different frequencies. The cities participating are Tel Aviv, Givatayim, Kiryat Ono and Ramat Hasharon.

A recent report said that additional cities are expected to join the public transportation on Shabbat project in the near future, including Hod Hasharon, Herzliya, Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam and Kfar Saba.