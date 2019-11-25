Additional cities to run public transportation on Shabbat

Additional cities are expected to join the public transportation on Shabbat project in the near future, Kan 11 News reported on Sunday evening.

According to the report, among the cities that are likely to join the project in the second wave will begin in January are: Hod Hasharon, Herzliya, Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam and Kfar Saba.

Some of the municipalities with mixed secular and religious populations have not officially confirmed their intention to join the venture, fearing clashes with religious and haredi factions just before the passing of the annual city council’s budget which is due to be voted upon soon.

However, given the high demand for the service and the success of the venture over the inaugural weekend, some of the municipalities have accelerated their meetings on the issue with officials in the Tel Aviv municipality.

The project in question is an initiative that connects cities on Shabbat on several routes operating at different frequencies. The cities participating are Tel Aviv, Givatayim, Kiryat Ono and Ramat Hasharon.

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) criticized the Shabbat transportation project on Saturday night, saying that the issue of the Sabbath is being abused by local authorities due to the political crisis.

"The Sabbath is an inalienable asset of the Jewish people throughout the ages and is not anybody’s political tool. It hurts that local politicians are taking advantage of the national political situation and trampling the Sabbath in the public domain only to achieve public relations on the backs of Sabbath observant public," he said.

Chief Rabbi David Lau also voiced his objection to the project.

"They speak of compromise, compromise with whom? The Sabbath is being disregarded and the trend is only growing. Before others arrive with new demands, we need to ask, what kind of Sabbath are they willing to respect?" Rabbi Lau told Kan Moreshet radio in an interview.