Hundreds protest outside home of Tel Aviv Mayor

For the third time, hundreds protest public transportation routes being run by the city of Tel Aviv on Shabbat.

Hundreds of people gathered on Saturday night outside the home of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, demonstrating, for the third time, against the public transportation routes being run by the city on Shabbat.

Among the participants in the protest this week were Rabbi David Fendel, head of the Sderot Hesder Yeshiva, and other rabbis.

Rabbi Fendel, in his remarks, stressed the importance of keeping Shabbat in the public sphere of the state of Israel.

Yaakov Ben Hamo, one of the organizers of the rally, said, "It is amazing to see how from one week to the next week, the public wakes up and gathers here outside the home of the Mayor of Tel Aviv, who decided on his own initiative to change the character of the state.”

The project in question is an initiative that connects cities on Shabbat on several routes operating at different frequencies. The cities participating are Tel Aviv, Givatayim, Kiryat Ono and Ramat Hasharon.

A recent report said that additional cities are expected to join the public transportation on Shabbat project in the near future, including Hod Hasharon, Herzliya, Rishon Lezion, Bat Yam and Kfar Saba.