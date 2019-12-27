1,800 Arabs take part in last 'March of the Return'

1,800 protest along the Gaza border, a day after Hamas announced protests will be reduced.

About 1,800 Palestinian Arabs protested on Friday afternoon along the Gaza border fence.

The rioters threw explosive devices and firebombs towards the DF soldiers, who responded by using riot dispersal means.

Friday’s protests were the last ones for the time being, and came a day after the Hamas terrorist organization announced that the protests will stop after this week and, beginning in March 2020, will take place only once a month rather than every week.

The new plan will begin at the "special" Land Day march on March 30, marking the second anniversary of the so-called “March of the Return”.

Friday’s rallies had the lowest turnout in months, with tensions far lower than in previous weeks and no live fire by the Israeli army, an AFP correspondent said.

The weekly “March of the Return” riots, orchestrated by Hamas, had been held every Friday since March of 2018 until several weeks ago, when Hamas cancelled them for several weeks before resuming them.

Hamas has over the last year shaped a precarious informal truce with Israel, which has slightly eased its blockade of the enclave in exchange for calm along the border, despite intermittent flare-ups.

As part of the agreements, Israel has allowed Qatar to bring millions of dollars worth of fuel and cash into Gaza every month.

Following criticism over the Qatari money going to Hamas, the Qatari envoy announced his country will no longer fund salaries of Hamas employees in Gaza and would instead donate the remaining $60 million in aid mostly through United Nations programs.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)