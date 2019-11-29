Hamas cancels Friday's Gaza border riots

'March of Return' riots on Gaza's border with Israel cancelled again, Hamas says, citing fears of escalation that could help Israeli PM.

The Gaza-based terror organization Hamas has cancelled its weekly March of Return demonstration on the border with Gaza.

It is the third week in a row that the riots, which have taken place every week for more than a year, were canceled.

The organizing committee of the march said in a statement that the cancellation did not reflect a new agreement between Gaza terror organizations and Israel, but that it was concerned about Netanyahu escalating violence at the border in order to help his political situation, Haaretz reported.

The statement also said that protests will continue in the future, and that “the March of Return will continue to be part of a non-violent popular struggle.”

This week’s protests had planned to mark the anniversary of the United Nations’ that created the state of Israel.