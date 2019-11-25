Report: Deputy Qatari envoy enters Gaza

Financial aid as part of $480 million in aid allocated by Qatar, in Gaza

Palestinian Arab sources reported on Sunday evening that deputy Qatari envoy Khaled al-Hardan had entered the Gaza Strip.

He is reportedly expected to transfer $7.5 million to needy residents in Gaza as part of the monthly grant that Qatar provides to the Strip with Israel’s permission.

Israel has previously allowed several installments of $15 million in Qatari money to enter Gaza. The money was to have been distributed in six installments, but Israel postponed the third following the shooting of an IDF soldier by a terrorist from Gaza.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Security Cabinet subsequently approved the transfer of the third installment, but Hamas refused to accept the money “in response to the occupation policy”.

Following criticism over the Qatari money going to Hamas, the Qatari envoy announced his country will no longer fund salaries of Hamas employees in Gaza and would instead donate the remaining $60 million in aid mostly through United Nations programs.

In August, the envoy, Mohammed al-Emadi, said that the Gulf emirate's hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Gaza and its contacts with both Hamas and Israel are helping prevent another catastrophic war.

Earlier this month, however, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that Qatar will cease providing funding to Hamas in 2020.