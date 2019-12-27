Earthquake strikes near Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant early Friday morning (local time), the US Geological Survey said, according to Reuters.

The quake was moderate, which can cause considerable damage, and was centered 33 miles (53 km) east of Bushehr.

The quake, which struck at about 5:23 a.m. local time (0153 GMT) was relatively shallow, only 23.8 miles (38 km) deep, which would have amplified the shaking.

So far there is no word on whether the nuclear plant was damaged.

Last month, five people were killed and more than 100 were injured in a 5.9-magnitude earthquake in northwestern Iran.

In August of 2018, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Kermanshah in western Iran, killing two and injuring 241.

In November 2017, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Iran in Jermansheh near Iraq. At least 600 were killed and thousands injured, making it Iran’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.

That earthquake was also felt in Israel, more than 600 miles away from the epicenter. No one was injured in Israel.