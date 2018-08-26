2 dead after earthquake hits Iran

2 reported dead, dozens injured as 5.9-magnitude earthquake hits western Iran. Quake reportedly felt as far as Baghdad.

A 5.9-magnitude eathquake struck Iran in the city of Kermanshah in the western part of the country.

At least two were killed and 241 injured in the quake, Reuters reported, citing the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

According to the report, most casualties were in Tazehabad, northeast of Kermanshah.

In addition, two 3.0-magnitude aftershocks were recorded.

According to Iraqi state television, the quake was felt as far as Baghdad, Reuters reported.

Last November, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Iran in Jermansheh near Iraq. 530 were killed and thousands injured, making it Iran’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.