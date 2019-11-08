Five dead in earthquake in Iran

5.9-magnitude quake in northwestern Iran injures at least 120 people.

An earthquake in northwestern Iran overnight Thursday killed five people and injured at least 120, local media reported.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck around 60 kilometers (35 miles) from the town of Hastrud, in East Azerbaijan Province, shortly before 2:30 a.m. local time.

The USGS issued an alert warning that "significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread."

In August of 2018, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the city of Kermanshah in western Iran, killing two and injuring 241.

In November 2017, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Iran in Jermansheh near Iraq. At least 600 were killed and thousands injured, making it Iran’s deadliest earthquake in more than a decade.

That earthquake was also felt in Israel, more than 600 miles away from the epicenter. No one was injured in Israel.