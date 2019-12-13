Johnson: Let the healing begin

British PM speaks on Downing Street following "extraordinary" election win, urges closure to Brexit and healing for society.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he hopes his party's "extraordinary" election win will bring "closure" to the Brexit debate and "let the healing begin".

Speaking in Downing Street and quoted by the BBC, Johnson said he would seek to repay the trust placed in him by Labour supporters who had voted Conservative for the first time.

He said he would not ignore those who opposed Brexit as he builds with Europe a partnership "of sovereign equals".

The Conservatives' victory in the 650th and final contest of the election - the seat of St Ives, in Cornwall - took their total number of MPs up to 365. Labour led by Jeremy Corbyn finished with 203, the SNP 48, Liberal Democrats 11 and the DUP eight.

Sinn Fein has seven MPs, Plaid Cymru four and Northern Ireland's SDLP has two. The Green Party and NI's Alliance Party have one each.

The Conservatives swept aside Labour in its traditional heartlands in the Midlands and the north of England and picked up seats across Wales, while holding off the Lib Dem challenge in many seats in the south of England.

Voter turnout overall, on a cold and damp polling day, was 67.3%, which is down by 1.5% on the 2017 total.

Johnson in his remarks thanked lifelong Labour supporters who deserted Corbyn's party and turned to the Conservatives, saying he would fulfil his pledge to take the UK out of the EU on January 31.

"I say thank you for the trust you have placed in us and in me and we will work round the clock to repay your trust and to deliver on your priorities with a Parliament that works for you," he said.

Johnson, who earlier accepted the Queen's invitation to form a government, also addressed those who did not vote for the Conservatives and still want to remain in the EU.

"We in this One Nation Conservative government will never ignore your good and positive feelings of warmth and sympathy towards the other nations of Europe," he said.

Johnson added the UK "deserves a break from wrangling, a break from politics and a permanent break from talking about Brexit. I urge everyone to find closure and to let the healing begin."

He said he would use his new-found parliamentary authority to bring the country together and "level up" opportunities, while he said he recognized that the NHS remained the "overwhelming priority" of the British people.

