Corbyn to step down following election defeat

Labour leader says it was a "disappointing night" after party projected to win just 191 seats, its worst showing since the 1930s.

Jeremy Corbyn announced his resignation as leader of the Labour party early Friday morning following the party's crushing defeat in the general election.

Exit polls published on Thursday night predicted a solid majority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party with 368 seats in parliament. Corbyn’s Labour was projected to win just 191 seats, its worst showing since the 1930s.

Corbyn said it was a “very disappointing night for the Labour Party,” and said he would not lead Labour into the next election, but would not step down immediately.

He blamed Brexit for the result, and said the policies he put forward were the right ones and were popular.

Corbyn has faced ongoing accusations of anti-Semitism, both over his history of hostility towards Israel and support for anti-Israel terrorist groups, as well as the rise in anti-Jewish rhetoric within the party.

Before the election, the Chief Rabbi of Britain, Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, published an article in which he criticized Corbyn and the party’s "utterly inadequate" response to anti-Semitism within its ranks.

In a subsequent interview with the BBC, Corbyn was asked four times whether he would like to apologize over the party’s failure to clamp down on the anti-Semitism within the party, and refused to do so.

Corbyn later gave an interview to ITV’s Philip Schofield in which the interviewer pressed the Labour leader to apologize to the Jewish community.

“Obviously I’m very sorry for what has happened, but I want to make this clear, I am dealing with it. I have dealt with it,” Corbyn said. “Other parties are also affected by anti-Semitism. Candidates have been withdrawn by the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives and by us because we do not accept it in any form whatsoever.”