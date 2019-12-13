PM Johnson: We defeated Jeremy Corbyn and we'll deliver Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted his party’s decisive win in Thursday’s general election, declaring in a victory speech that the Conservatives had ‘broken the deadlock’ on Brexit, and vowed that the UK would leave the European Union by January 31st, following repeated delays.

“We did it! We pulled it off! We broke the deadlock,” Johnson said.

“In this glorious moment a new dawn rises on a new day and a new government.”

“I want to congratulate everybody involved in getting the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s.”

“With this mandate and this majority, we will at last be able to get Brexit done.”

Johnson said the breadth of the Conservative win, including districts which had been formed part of Labour’s “red wall”, testified to the desire of Britons to end the deadlock over Brexit and implement the 2016 Brexit referendum.

“This is the most incredible day, a day that many of us have dreamed of, a day when the Conservative party genuinely speaks for every part of the country. We have won from Workington to Woking, we have won in Bishop Auckland, in Darlington, in seats that Conservatives have not won for 100 years or more.

With 649 of the 650 races called, the Conservatives have won 364 seats to 203 for Labour, giving the Tories a wide majority, ending the Conservative government’s minority status which had long hampered Brexit – and barred Johnson from setting a deadline for the UK’s departure from the EU.

"And you have totally righted the doubters and confounded all the gloomsters who said that what we have done was impossible and could never be done. We had so much doubt and dubitation for such a long time and the people of this country have given us tonight, I mean this morning a huge great stonking mandate because they want us to do one thing that you all know, they want us to get Brexit done. No one can now refute that, no one can possibly dispute that it is the will of the British people to get Brexit done. That is what we are going to do.”

"They would not have given us a mandate on this scale if they did not also think we were the right party to deliver on the other objectives that our people care about so passionately.”

"And all I can say to you everybody is that we must understand now what an earthquake we have created. The way in which we have changed the political map of this country. We have to grapple with the consequences of that, we have to change our own party to rise to the level of events, we must answer the challenge that the British people have given us.

“We defeated Corbyn, we are going to deliver Brexit on January 31 and we are going to unite our country and take it forward and take it forward. And we are going to energize our country. So thank you all very much. You deserve a massive, massive congratulations. I am not going to single out anybody in particular. But thank you CCHQ, everybody in the voluntary party, everybody who has worked together, all our troops around whole the country.”