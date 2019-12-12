'You were a wonderful mother, with a smile for all'

Thousands attended the funerals of Leah Minda Ferencz, Moshe Deutsch, the two hasidim who were killed in the shootout in the JC kosher supermarket in Jersey City Tuesday. The funerals were held on Wednesday night.

During the funeral, Leah Mindel's husband Moshe David wept. "Devorah begged me, 'I want to go to my mother.' My dear Deborah, I also want to go to my mother," he was quoted as saying by Behadrei Haredim.

"We don't know why G-d did this. My dear children, until now G-d wanted her to take care of us, but now he tells us 'no more.' From now on your father will take care of you," he said.

"You always looked after the children every morning and made sure they were fine and on their way to school," he told his wife. "When I asked you for help at the shop you came to help. You helped every new family who came to live here. You were kind. You were a righteous women and you had a smile for all. You were an exemplary mother, the children miss you."

Ferencz, 33, was one of the first residents of the Hasidic community established in Jersey City. Together with her husband Moshe David, they came from the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn and opened the first Jewish store in the new community.

The funeral of Moshe Deutsch took place in Williamsburg with the participation of the Admor of Satmar. During the funeral, the many acts of kindness that he did during his short life were recalled.

It was revealed this morning that one of the two shooters in Jersey City left behind a handwritten note explaining his actions.

"I'm doing this because my creator is making me do it, and I hate who He hates," it said. According to a Channel 12 News report, the note was inside a stolen truck that both shooters drove to the scene of the shooting.

The shooters were identified as David Anderson and his girlfriend Francine Graham, 47 and 50 respectively. The two identified themselves as part of the "Black Hebrew Israelites", another group claiming to be the "true Jews" and that has been defined as a U.S. "hate group".