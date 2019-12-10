Active shooter in New Jersey kosher store

At least 1 policeman shot in shootout with police in Jersey City. Shooter flees into kosher supermarket.

An active shooter was reported in a heavily Jewish section of Jersey City, New Jersey Tuesday.

At least one police officer has been shot in the shoulder. One shooter fled into a kosher supermarket, where he began firing at police responding to the incident.

12 schools in the area have been placed on lockdown.

"All students and staff are safe however a number of schools are currently on" lockdown, the Jersey City School District tweeted.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy stated: "I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown. I have every confidence in our law enforcement professionals to ensure the safety of the community and resolve this situation. Today reminds us of their bravery and the sacrifices they, and their families, make for our communities."

One or more shooters has reportedly been neutralized.