New Jersey shooter left note

Stolen vehicle used by two shooters who opened fire inside NJ kosher supermarket contains handwritten note from one, explaining his actions.

One of the two shooters in Jersey City left behind a handwritten note explaining his actions.

"I'm doing this because my creator is making me do it, and I hate who He hates," it said. According to a Channel 12 News report, the note was inside a stolen truck that both shooters drove to the scene of the shooting.

The shooters were identified as David Anderson and his girlfriend Francine Graham, 47 and 50 respectively. The two identified themselves as part of the "Black Hebrew Israelites", another group claiming to be the "true Jews" and that has been defined as a U.S. "hate group".

Anderson's social media accounts had posts condemning Jews and police before the attack.