Jersey City shooter made anti-Semitic posts

Investigators find further evidence attack on New Jersey kosher supermarket may have been motivated by anti-Semitism.

One of the shooters who held up a Jewish supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey Tuesday published anti-Semitic posts online, a law enforcement official familiar with the case told the New York Times Wednesday.

Investigators now believe the shooting was motivated by the anti-Jewish and anti-police sentiments expressed in those posts.

Three hasidic Jews were murdered when two gunmen seized control of a kosher supermarket in Jersey City and engaged in an hours-long shoot-out with police. One police officer was also killed in the shooting.

The two shooters, who were only described as one male and one female, were eventually killed during the gunfight.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop tweeted on Tuesday evening that the shooters may have targeted the kosher market.

"Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked. Due to an excess of caution the community may see additional police resources in the days/weeks ahead. We have no indication there are any further threats," he wrote.

In another tweet, Fulop wrote, "We have been in close contact with the Jewish community in Jersey City to help where we can. While we work through details/investigation of today’s incident I know the entire Jersey City community stands together with the Jewish Community during these challenging times."

Two of the victims of the shooting were identified as Leah Minda Ferencz, 33, and Moshe Deutsch, 24,

Leah Minda Ferencz owned the store with her husband, Moishe Ferencz, the report said, and was identified as one of the three civilian victims killed in the shooting, along with Moshe Deutsch.

A third civilian killed Tuesday has yet to be identified.

In addition, Detective Joseph Seals, a father of five and a fifteen-year police veteran, was also killed in the incident Tuesday. Seals was reportedly shot outside of the store at a local cemetery while working undercover.