Two victims of New Jersey kosher store shooting identified

Leah Minda Ferencz, Moshe Deutsch named as victims of shooting inside of kosher grocery story in New Jersey.

Two of the victims in Tuesday’s shooting inside of a kosher grocery store in Jersey City, New Jersey have been identified as members of the local Hasidic community.

Leah Minda Ferencz, 33, and Moshe Deutsch, 24, were among the four people killed when two shooters opened fire inside a kosher grocery store in Jersey City Tuesday, Chabad.org reported.

Leah Minda Ferencz owned the store with her husband, Moishe Ferencz, the report said, and was identified as one of the three civilian victims killed in the shooting, along with Moshe Deutsch.

A third civilian killed Tuesday has yet to be identified.

In addition, Detective Joseph Seals, a father of five and a fifteen-year police veteran, was also killed in the incident Tuesday. Seals was reportedly shot outside of the store at a local cemetery while working undercover.

After the shooting in the cemetery, the two shooters – one male, one female – ran into the store, firing wildly, leading to an hours-long standoff with police.

Both of the shooters were eventually shot and killed by police officers.

Three police officers were wounded, including one who was shot in the shoulder. One civilian was wounded.

Jersey City Director of Public Safety James Shea initially said there was no indication the incident was terror-related, but Fulop tweeted on Tuesday evening that the shooters appeared to have targeted the kosher market.

"Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked. Due to an excess of caution the community may see additional police resources in the days/weeks ahead. We have no indication there are any further threats," he wrote.

In another tweet, Fulop wrote, "We have been in close contact with the Jewish community in Jersey City to help where we can. While we work through details/investigation of today’s incident I know the entire Jersey City community stands together with the Jewish Community during these challenging times."

Police say they recovered a stolen U-Haul truck, inside of which they found an incendiary device that has been turned over to the bomb squad for examination.