New Jersey kosher store was 'targeted', says mayor

Jersey City mayor says investigation suggests shooters did single out kosher grocery store in attack that left four dead, three wounded.

The kosher grocery store in Jersey City which was the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday was targeted by the two shooters, an ongoing investigation suggests according to Mayor Steven Fulop.

Tweeting Wednesday morning, Mayor Fulop confirmed that information collected during the investigation now supports the idea that the grocery in which the shooting took place was singled out for the attack.

“Based on our initial investigation (which is ongoing) we now believe the active shooters targeted the location they attacked. Due to an excess of caution the community may see additional police resources in the days/weeks ahead. We have no indication there are any further threats.”

Earlier, Jersey City Director of Public Safety James Shea said there was no indication the incident was terror-related.

Police later found a stolen U-Haul truck near the scene of the shooting, inside of which they found an incendiary device that has been turned over to the bomb squad for examination.

The two shooters, one male, one female, opened fire on Detective Joseph Seals in a cemetery Tuesday, killing him, before entering the JC Kosher Supermarket – Jersey City’s only kosher food outlet, located in the center of the city’s 80-family Hasidic community – and opening fire.

The owner of the grocery store, 33-year-old Leah Minda Ferencz, was killed in the shooting, along with 24-year-old Moshe Deutsch and a third civilian.

An hours-long standoff with police ended in a firefight that left both the shooters dead, three police officers wounded, and one civilian wounded.