"Liberman a one-man bloc preventing formation of new gov't"

Who likes the 'eternal caretaker government which never ends?' This is who you should vote for.

Israel Hayom's Mati Tuchfeld slammed Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, blaming him for the political deadlock Israel currently finds itself in.

"According to all polls and according to all estimates, the farce that was revealed to us now in all its glory will repeat itself again at the beginning of March, when the politicians again request public's faith in general elections," Tuchfeld wrote.

"The party leaders and their supporters can negotiate their well-known battle of accusations at our expense, as much as they like. It doesn't really change the fact that in another three months we'll be back exactly at the same place and we'll listen to the same accusations and the same hopeless arguments, the entire way to the voting booth - again.

"The sure way to a fourth round of elections is by voting for Liberman. Anyone who's enjoying the current situation, of elections every few months - the right ballot for him is Yisrael Beytenu's. But anyone who isn't should choose another voting slip. Regardless of political views, platform, or diplomacy - a vote for Liberman is a vote for fourth elections.

"In two rounds of elections, Liberman has not tried to help form any government. His presence in the political field prevents both blocs from achieving 61 Knesset seats and making a decision. Since Elections I 2019, Liberman has become a one-man blocking bloc. You can love him, you can connect to his opinions, you can like his zigzagging. No problem. But at the same time, you need to know that a vote for him is a vote for continued political emptiness and the eternal temporary government which never ends, and apparently won't end as long as he's on the playing field."

Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu party, traditionally seen as representing Russian immigrants and as part of the right-wing bloc, in April refused to form a coalition with Netanyahu and his traditional allies, unless substantial changes were made to the status quo on issues of religion and state. Liberman later claimed to support a unity government, consisting of the Likud and Blue and White parties.

With his eight Knesset seats, Liberman's party is crucial to the formation of any government which does not include both of the larger parties. However, Liberman has refused to support a narrow left-wing government supported from the outside by the Joint Arab List, and has also refused to join a narrow right-wing government, causing both sides to be left without the requisite 61 MKs.

Nearly a third of Israelis believe Liberman and his party are responsible for the political deadlock and the impending third elections, which will be held in March if a coalition is not formed by Wednesday.