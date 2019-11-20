Liberman: We won't back left-wing or right-wing government

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman spoke out in a televised address Wednesday afternoon on the failure of the Likud and Blue and White to agree on the formation of a national unity government.

Liberman said in his address that both sides were at fault for the failure to reach a deal for a unity government.

The only thing preventing unity, said Liberman, was personal hostilities, not serious political issues, with one side, Blue and White, unwilling to share power, and the other, the Likud, unwilling to be flexible on what he termed the "messianic bloc" of religious and right-wing parties.

"If you ask me who's to blame, I say both parties: Blue and White and Likud." "I respect the President, but I don't accept his plan."

The Yisrael Beytenu leader ruled out the possibility of Blue and White chief Benny Gantz forming a minority government, saying Yisrael Beytenu would not support such an arrangement.

"We will not enter a government directly or indirectly supported by the Joint Arab List."

Liberman also said his party would not help Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu form a narrow right-wing coalition.

The former defense minister went on to say that Israel is being held “captive” to the will of the Arabs and the haredim, dubbing the two a "true anti-Zionist axis", and mentioned the arrival of the Satmar Rebbe yesterday, who "distributed millions of dollars," and called upon the Tax Authority to investigate, asking "if that's not money-laundering, how can you have complaints on others?"

Netanyahu and Gantz met Tuesday night in a bid to break the ongoing deadlock and come to an agreement paving the way for a unity government.

The meeting ended with no breakthrough, however, leaving Gantz until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to form a new government. If no government is established by Wednesday night, the mandate to form a government will expire.

The Knesset will then have three weeks to vote for a candidate for the premiership, with 61 votes required to win the nomination. If a nominee nets 61 votes he will have two weeks to cobble together a government. If no nominee receives 61 votes, or if the nominee cannot form a government, Israel will hold new elections.