Majority of public believes Netanyahu cannot continue as PM

Channel 13 News poll: 56% believe Netanyahu cannot be PM under indictment. If elections were held today, the blocs would remain the same.

A poll published on Friday by Channel 13 News finds that, after Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s announcement on the indictments of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, a majority of the public, 56%, believes he cannot continue to serve as prime minister.

35% of poll respondents think that Netanyahu can continue in the role, and 9% answered "I don't know".

If elections were held today, the poll found, Blue and White would be the largest party in the Knesset with 36 seats, and the Likud would win 33 seats. Yisrael Beytenu wins eight seats, and continues to be the balance of power.

The poll also shows the Joint List as the third largest party with 13 seats. United Torah Judaism has 6 seats, as do Shas and the New Right. Labor-Gesher, the Democratic Union and United Right each win 4 seats.

The map of the blocs that emerges from the poll is that the left-wing bloc stands at 57 seats, and the right at 55 - the same result as the previous elections in September.

Respondents also asked who they would consider to be responsible if Israel goes to elections for the third time in a year. 35% responded that Netanyahu would be the main culprit, 27% blamed Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman, and 25% believed they were equally responsible. Only 4% responded that Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz would be to blame for a third election.

