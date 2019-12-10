Democrats to unveil impeachment articles on Tuesday

Senior aide says House Democrats will draft articles of impeachment on abuse of power and on obstruction of Congress.

Democrats in the US House of Representatives will unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a senior Democratic aide said on Monday night, according to Reuters.

The House aide spoke on condition of anonymity and declined to give any details.

Democrats are expected to draft articles of impeachment on abuse of power and on obstruction of Congress, the aide told Reuters.

Trump is accused of pressuring Ukraine to initiate a probe of a Democratic political rival and then of obstructing Congress’ efforts to investigate his actions.

Democratic committee leaders met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the last scheduled impeachment hearing concluded on Monday evening, according to Reuters.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel said Democratic lawmakers planned to make an announcement on articles of impeachment on Tuesday morning. He would not elaborate as he left Pelosi’s office.

Last week, Pelosi pledged to move forward with articles of impeachment against Trump.

“The facts are uncontested,” Pelosi said. “The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival."

The White House, which has criticized the House of Representative's impeachment inquiry, has made clear that Trump “wants to have a trial in the Senate because it’s clearly the only chamber where he can expect fairness and receive due process under the Constitution.”