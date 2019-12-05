Pelosi moves forward on articles of impeachment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged to moveforward with articles of impeachment against president Donald Trump Thursday.

“Today I am asking our chairmen to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said during a press conference Thursday morning.

“The facts are uncontested,” Pelosi said. “The president abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival."

The House Judiciary Committee will draft a separate article of impeachment for each charge against President Trump, and the House will vote on each article individually. If a majority of the House votes for impeachment, the Supreme Court Chief Justice will preside over a trial in the Senate.