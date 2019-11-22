White House: Trump wants Senate trial

White House spokesman says Senate is the only place where Trump would receive due process.

The White House on Thursday once again criticized the House of Representative's impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, calling on Democrats to "stop these illegitimate sham hearings immediately."

"If they don’t, President Trump wants to have a trial in the Senate because it’s clearly the only chamber where he can expect fairness and receive due process under the Constitution," White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

"We would expect to finally hear from witnesses who actually witnessed, and possibly participated in corruption - like Adam Schiff, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the so-called Whistleblower, to name a few,” he added.

The impeachment proceedings against Trump were launched by the Democrats in the wake of the President’s controversial conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he allegedly threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless its government investigated actions by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

However, even if the impeachment is approved by the House of Representatives, it is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled Senate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Monday that he cannot envision any scenario in which the Senate would vote to remove Trump from office.

Earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Trump is welcome to testify before the Intelligence Committee that is leading the impeachment inquiry against him.

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants -- if he wants to take the oath of office or he could do it in writing. He has every opportunity to present his case,” Pelosi told CBS’s “Face the Nation”.