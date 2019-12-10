Iranian official threatens to 'flatten' Tel Aviv

Senior adviser to IRGC threatens Israel in response to Foreign Minister Katz’s statement that an Israeli attack on Iran is a possibility.

Morteza Ghorbani, a senior adviser to Iranian Revolutionary Guards Commander Hossein Salami, threatened Israel on Monday in response to Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz’s statement that an Israeli attack on Iran is a possibility.

"If Israel makes a mistake, even if it is the smallest one, against Iran, we will flatten Tel Aviv into dirt from Lebanon," Ghorbani told Iranian media, as quoted by Yediot Aharonot.

"Iran does not aspire to possess nuclear weapons, and Israel is too small to make a mistake with us," he added.

"Our fighters' fingers are on the trigger on the order of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. If the Leader gives an order to attack Israel with missiles - the Zionists will raise their hands and surrender," claimed Ghorbani.

The comments come after Katz told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that "an Israeli attack on Iran is an existing possibility that is under discussion."

"We will not allow Iranians to acquire nuclear weapons and if we are forced into a situation of no other choice - we will also respond with military force," Katz said.

Iran, he continued, should be aware of the consequences of all its activities. "If Iran crosses a red line, it will discover a united and firm front that includes the US, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates launching hundreds of missiles at Tehran."

Iranian officials regularly threaten to wipe Israel off the map and attack its cities and towns.

In September, a senior Iranian commander warned that "if Israel makes a strategic mistake, it has to collect bits and pieces of Tel Aviv from the lower depths of the Mediterranean Sea."