Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz: Israeli attack on Iran possible

'If Iran crosses a red line, it will find a united front that includes the US, Saudia Arabia & and the UAE launching missiles at Tehran.'

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) said that "an Israeli attack on Iran is an existing possibility that is under discussion" in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

"We will not allow Iranians to acquire nuclear weapons and if we are forced into a situation of no other choice - we will also respond with military force," Katz said.

According to the Foreign Minister, Iran should be aware of the consequences of all its activities. "If Iran crosses a red line, it will discover a united and firm front that includes the US, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates launching hundreds of missiles at Tehran."

Katz revealed that Israel and Saudi Arabia are cooperating closely with the Iranians, but preferred not to elaborate on the issue. "We have common interests," he agreed to say.

"The Iranian threat is not only directed against Israel or Saudi Arabia. Not only Germany, France and the United Kingdom have admitted to the UN Secretary-General that Iran is violating the nuclear agreement. There is a very broad front against the threats from Tehran."

Katz was also asked about the possibility of talks between Israel and Syria, and answered, "The dialogue with Syrian President [Bashar al-]Assad cannot continue as long as his country allows Iranians to use its territory to attack Israel and other countries."